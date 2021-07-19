Wizard of Legend is coming to iOS and Android devices, so you’ll be able to fight your way through the fast-paced dungeon crawler soon. XD Inc., in partnership with Humble Games and Contingent99, is bringing the popular Steam title to players worldwide with the same adrenaline-pumping action fans of the franchise know and love.

In Wizard of Legend, players can engage in exhilarating and dynamic wizard battles that offer challenging surprises and twists with every level. The roguelike elements of the top-selling game ensure that each playthrough is different. Plus, the charming pixel art adds a nostalgic appeal to the whole game. It also features local multiplayer so you can traverse the dungeons with your best buds - because adventuring is always more fun when you know you’re not alone, isn’t it?

In case you do get tired of all the exploring and you’re in dire need of a break, you can take on the PvP challenges to test your skills against other adventurers. You’ll need to find the perfect mix of spells and relics to best your opponents, and chain combos to deal devastating damage to foes. With the mobile port’s comprehensive optimizations, experiencing the game on your handheld device should be a breeze.

Wizard of Legend on mobile not only boasts optimized touchscreen controls and mobile-specific UI adjustments for on-the-go gamers, but also LAN multiplayer for those connected to the same WiFi network. You can find out more about the game on the official website, or join the community of followers on the Facebook page to be privy to the official release date.

