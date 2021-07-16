In this post, we will discuss how you can get Zeraora for free in Pokémon Unite as the game is quickly approaching release.

Pokémon Unite is not a typical MOBA game like Arena of Valor or Mobile Legends. This game was developed as a partnership between Tencent Games and the Pokémon Company and is a 5v5 free-to-play strategy game where you don't aim to take down the enemy core, but rather try to score goals in the enemy zone. Each match lasts ten minutes, and the team that scores the most before the timer runs out wins the match.

We got to play the game's beta, and we can tell you that it's more fun than any other MOBA out there at the moment, even when compared to League of Legends: Wild Rift. But will it go big and win the hearts? Only time can tell.

Pokémon Unite: Here is how you can get Zeraora for Free

Today, The Pokémon Company announced that the game would launch on Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2021. The developers also stated that any player who logs into the game before August 31st would get Zeraora for free. You can find more details about the launch and the event in the official post.

Many mobile gamers raised concerns as the game won't launch on Android and iOS until September 2021. The developers addressed the problem, stating that mobile gamers need not worry as another such event will open up before the launch of the game on smartphones, and mobile gamers will also be able to claim Zeraora for free. The details of the event will be shared in the coming days. Stay tuned with Pocket Gamer, and we will update you as and when more details arrive.

Mobile players, don't worry—you’'ll be able to get Zeraora as well. We’ll announce the details here, so stay tuned! ?? pic.twitter.com/12b3m3njpi — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 15, 2021

About Zeraora Pokémon

Zeraora is the latest Pokémon in the game, taking the roster tally in Pokémon Unite to twenty. It's an electric-type mythical Pokémon that deals massive damage to other Pokémon in a blink of an eye. Its Unite Move (ultimate ability) sends out a powerful electric blast, creating a plasma zone around its strike zone.

It is a speedster Pokémon whose job is to roam around the map and look for scoring opportunities and, at the same time, help the team to set up an ambush. However, it is a difficult Pokémon to use and requires a lot of practice to master.

Zeraora Pokémon Stats

Offense – 3.5 StarsEndurance – 1.5 StarsMobility – 4 StarsScoring – 3 StarsSupport – 0.5 Stars

Meanwhile, if you are looking for other mobile MOBA's to play while you wait for Pokemon Unite, check out our list of Top 12 best MOBA games for iPhone and iPad (iOS).