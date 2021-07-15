When you combine pinball, the pachinko craze, and the world’s most popular kitty, you get Hello Kitty Pinball, which, in essence, is really all the description you need. This casual title from Dutch game company Azerion is supposedly the first in a series of casual games that will have the ribbon-toting cat front and center, along with a few other members of the Sanrio franchise’s gang.

Given that Hello Kitty is a pop icon in itself, Hello Kitty Pinball looks to be an instant hit with its vibrant graphics and lighthearted vibe. The designs are simply too cute for words, and thanks to the two companies’ multi-year partnership, we can expect to see more of this kind of aesthetic in the coming years.

Hello Kitty Pinball introduces a different kind of take on the classic pachinko pinball game. Players will experience a fast-paced playthrough where you’ll need to shoot yellow, green, and pink balls in order for you to nab the highest score you possibly can in just 90 seconds. As a reward for your pinball skills and shooting prowess, you’ll be able to unlock bonuses where Hello Kitty will lend you a hand in the form of special balls that give your scores a welcome boost.

Since the game is powered by HTML5, you can play it on mobile devices and on the web. There will supposedly be five Sanrio Hello Kitty-branded titles that will be launched in the next three years. I’m personally hoping for Gudetama - everyone’s favorite lazy egg - to drop by sometime soon, provided it musters up the energy to do so.

