Wales Interactive’s next horror full motion video (FMV) game titled Night Book is set to launch on July 27th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and iOS devices. Wales Interactive is an acclaimed FMV and interactive movie developer, having already developed games like Deathtrap Dungeon, Saw Black Clouds and Maid of Sker among others.

The newest addition to their interactive movies list is Night Book, an occult horror title. You can check out the horrifying trailer for the game below. It follows the story of a pregnant woman named Loralyn, who is a translator working from home. She is living with her sick father and her husband is away.

Loralyn is somehow tricked into summoning an untold evil into her life and now she must make the right choices to keep her family safe or inadvertently place them in grave danger. The fate of her family is in your hands. There is one story for you to uncover, but your decisions will lead down different paths to multiple different endings.

Night Book director Alex Lightman says: “Every movie is different but working on Night Book was a truly unique experience. Shooting entirely under COVID restrictions meant that every assumption about how to make a movie had to be reconsidered.

"The project was shot entirely over Zoom with some scenes taking place across three countries simultaneously, with the actors setting up all their own camera kits and props. It was a real honour to work on such an unusual project with so many talented people, and I hope everyone has as much fun playing Night Book as I did making it.”

The entire game was filmed remotely during lockdown and is live-action. It follows a close-quarter style filming that keeps building up the tension, slowly exposing you to the horrors that Loralyn and her family have to face.

The game stars Julie Dray (Cyberpunk 2977, Avenue 5) and Colin Salmon (Resident Evil, Mortal Engines, Arrow, Die Another Day). Currently, only PC and Switch users can pre-order the game.

Can you save Lorayln and her family?