Devsisters has just announced an awesome Cookie Run: Kingdom creator challenge on Roblox, giving players the chance to win a whopping $50,000. All you have to do is to get those creative juices flowing by designing your own unique game experience using Cookie Run: Kingdom lore.

In the Kingdom Creator Challenge, you can totally let your imagination run wild as you bring your favorite Cookie Run: Kingdom characters and buildings to life on the Roblox platform, customizing a one-of-a-kind game within the game. Whoever has the most innovative game mechanics and creative factor - not to mention the game that best captures the spirit of the cookie-licious title - will nab the top spot.

Of course, if your game gathers enough impressions like views, likes, and favorites, you can score bonus points and get one step closer to that shining cash prize. The Cookie Run: Kingdom Creator Challenge will run from July 12th until October 31st, so you’ll have plenty of time to share your creations with your family, friends, and fans.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you want to know more about the details of this sweet, sweet contest, you can visit the official website for more info.

