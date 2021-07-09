Genshin Impact has just given fans another huge reason to celebrate - the upcoming Version 2.0 update will introduce the game’s third major city, Inazuma, among other exciting upgrades. miHoYo’s insanely popular mobile RPG will also add a brand-new map, fresh stories, and tons of exciting content features when the massive update drops on July 21st.

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.0 lets players from PC, Playstation consoles, Android, and iOS explore the region of Inazuma and uncover its secrets without losing their progress no matter which platform they play in. Embarking on quests and thrilling adventures is now truly a cross-platform experience, with the new cross-save function in the upcoming update.

Dubbed "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia", the update will also bring new creatures and mysteries to the free-to-play open-world action RPG. Teyvat’s stunning landscapes are no longer limited to Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, as the third of the seven major cities adds a splash of colour and magic reminiscent of Studio Ghibli. Inazuma’s six main islands boast strong sea breezes and are breathtaking in their beauty, with the Electro Archon ruling the area. There will also be three new characters to try and collect: five-star Cryo sword user Kamisato Ayaka, "Queen of the Summer Festival" Yoimiya, and four-star ninja Sayu with her Anemo Vision and majestic claymore.

You’ll soon be able to experience the new boss enemies, enhanced character shading, and better optimizations when the update arrives next week. For now, you can catch Genshin Impact on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for the other platforms and for more info.

Hungry for a similar experience on your phone? Have a look at our top 25 best JRPGs for Android phones and tablets!

Want more? Check out our 15 other Genshin Impact news stories!