The long-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India finally released on the 6th of July on Google Play. The game’s news surfaced on the internet months ago and since then it has had to go through a lot of verifications in order to go public in the Indian mobile app market after the issues that were found with PUBG Mobile.

For the unaware, PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to data theft and flaws in its privacy policy. The ban was imposed in September last year and the app markets were quick enough to remove the game from their storefronts. Later on, the Indian servers were banned and players had to find other ways to play the game.

Enter Battlegrounds Mobile India

The ban caused a lot of loss, especially for streamers and professional players as the game was no longer legal to stream and play in the country. On top of that, a lot of players had gone through massive financial losses as they had made huge investments into the game through IAPs.

To make a comeback in the Indian market, the game dropped Tencent’s holdings and Krafton, a South Korean video game giant, renamed the game from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game looks exactly the same as the former one but comes with some minor changes. In particular, the policies are much clearer now and abide by the rules and regulations of the Indian Government.

Recently, BGMI also announced that players can migrate their PUBG Mobile account over to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This means players can now retrieve their old account which includes their stats, achievements and most importantly, any IAPs.

In order to transfer your account, we have written down the easiest steps to help you out. Remember, these steps are only for the Android version as the iOS version is yet to release. The transfer process is only available until July 9th, so make sure to complete it before the feature becomes unavailable.

How to transfer your old PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Launch the game and create a new account in order to get started.

After successfully creating an account, you will receive a pop-up asking your permission for data transfer.

Hit the Agree button to proceed and wait for the next pop-up.

Once the process initiates, the game will ask for an account to begin the transfer.

Select your current BGMI account and wait for the process to begin.

It takes a while to migrate the data but when the process is completed, you will receive a success message.

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India right now for free in the Google Play Store. A reminder that this game is exclusive to India.