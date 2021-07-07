Kuro Game has announced the official release of Punishing: Gray Raven is now set in stone for 16th July. That’s right, you’ll be able to play the new game on iOS and Android devices from next Friday.

Punishing: Gray Raven is a stylish hack and slash game with sci-fi and RPG elements. In a post-apocalyptic future, humanity has been pushed to the brink after a deadly virus known as the Punishing has wiped out nearly all organic life on the planet, allowing corrupted machines to rule supreme.

Deploying the remnants of humankind into a space station known as the Babylonia, a squad of Gray Raven elite cyborg soldiers is dispatched down to the planet to try and reclaim their world. You play as the commander of this squad attempting to take the Earth back from the corrupted machines.

This includes combo-chaining 3D combat, with RPG-style squad management systems and a dark, ongoing sci-fi story to grip you as you slowly unravel the secrets behind the Punishing virus.

Punishing: Gray Raven will be available in North America, Europe, South-East Asia and Australia on 16th July, with pre-registration available now. If you pre-register before the launch date, Kuro Game will also provide you with a generous bundle of in-game resources to help you in your fight to retake the Earth.

You should also be pleased to hear Punishing: Gray Raven is designed around minimising grind, allowing you to dip in and out in short sessions without the gameplay feeling stale. That’s good news if you’re like me and prefer to shorter, quicker gaming experiences over long sessions.

Punishing: Gray Raven will be available to play on 16th July. You can preregister now on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store where it will be a free to play release.

