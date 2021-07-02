miHoYo has announced that their action RPG, Honkai Impact 3rd, will host a crossover event from July 9th with their other ludicrously popular game, Genshin Impact, called Outworld Traveler. It will see characters from Genshin Impact added to the game alongside a new story for players to enjoy.

First up, Fischl will be introduced to the game's roster as Prinzessin der Verurteilung, and players will be able to claim this SP battlesuit by simply logging into the game. The developers have attempted to give her playstyle a Honkai Impact 3rd flavour whilst remaining loyal to the character players of Genshin Impact will be familiar with.

She will be the first archer in Honkai Impact 3rd, and her style will revolve around targetting enemy weak points. In addition to that, she can quickfire with Oz and cast QTE on the battlefield to help out her teammates. Meanwhile, Keqing will also appear as part of the crossover story and will be playable during certain portions in addition to guiding the player throughout.

The crossover event is called Outworld Quest and sees players exploring maps, chatting with NPCs and unlocking various subquests with chibi versions of characters. It follows the collaborative project between Schicksal and Anti-Entropy. By playing through it, players can net themselves Theresa's crossover outfit, Heat of Trifolium, alongside stigma, fragments, and Crystals.

Finally, from July 12th to August 12th, Honkai Impact 3rd is teaming up with a milk tea brand called Kungfu Tea in America and Canada. During this time, players can order collab milk tea to be in with a chance of winning various prizes such as an iPhone 12, a keychain and exclusive stigma.

Honkai Impact 3rd is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

