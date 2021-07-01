Red Zero Games has released Here Be Dragons, a new turn-based game about hunting legendary monsters for iOS devices. The game had previously released on PC and Switch.

Here Be Dragons is a satirical game, set in the Columbus era during Europe’s discovery of the Americas. The game has you eradicating monsters such as kraken and tritons to pave the way for Columbus to set sail ahead.

The game features unique “living map” graphics with graphics representing the different units that reside on the seven seas, including ships from your own fleet or the dangerous monsters that reside underwater.

It plays like a turn-based strategy game, where you use a Dice Activation System to dictate your every move, from attacking enemies to healing your crew and even upgrading your ships. You can do this using Command Points which will help you perform more actions in a turn and confront those fierce beasts.

As it’s a satire, you should also expect to see much of this game’s story to be a commentary on Columbus and the atrocities he committed in an allegorical way centred around the monsters. There’s also a colourful cast of whimsical characters that will make the game feel a lot more engaging to get your head around.

You can check out Here Be Dragons now on the iOS App Store. It’s a paid title which costs £4.99.