DeNa has announced that players can now add the two Battle Subway Boss Sync Pairs to their teams on Pokemon Masters EX. They are Ingo & Excadrill and Emmet & Archeops. Both will be available until July 21st through the Sync Pair Scout.

Ingo & Excadrill are a Ground-type Sync Pair capable of summoning a sandstorm to the battlefield. From there, they'll be able to use the moves All Aboard! and Sedimentary, which both receive a buff when used during a sandstorm.

Emmet & Archeops, meanwhile, are a Rock-type Sync Pair with access to Rock Slide, which damages all three opponents simultaneously. The First Bird Pokemon also boasts a passive, called Sand Superiority 3, that protects the player's team and powers them up during a sandstorm.

Story Event: All Aboard the Victory Train begins on June 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT! Ingo and Emmet, the Subway Bosses from the Unova region, arrive on Pasio. After hearing about a mine cart with a mysterious destination, Ingo gets a really excellent idea! Bravo!#PokemonMasters pic.twitter.com/Xs0FnPrcWT — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) June 29, 2021

To coincide with their arrival, players can participate in a new story event called All Aboard the Victory Train, which will run from today until July 14th. The event follows the newly added Sync Pairs as they look to create a facility on Pasio similar to Unova's Battle Subway.

By clearing battles during the event, players can net themselves a variety of rewards that include Strike move candy coins, Support move candy coins and 5-star Guaranteed Scout Tickets. Additionally, players can earn up to 1000 Gems by logging into the game daily between now and July 14th.

That won't be the only log in bonus players can enjoy, however. To celebrate Bidoof Day, players can earn up to 1200 Gems by logging in each day from today until July 7th.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

