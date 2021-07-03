In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Rammus guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Rammus guide below:

Rammus, The Armordillo is a rolling menace of a tank that can disrupt battles and engage in them when you least expect him to. He's one of the most fun champions out there in Wild Rift, for the sheer fact that he's rolling around like it's nobody's business. He is extremely tanky by default, and with the right build, he can become (almost) unkillable.

If you want to play a fun and easy champion, with a lot of utility and use for his team, then Rammus is always a great choice. He doesn't exactly have any crazy combos either, and that makes him an ideal champion for complete beginners too! This champion is super mobile, and while he's got a pretty fun kit, he lacks damage. Most of his damage comes from his reflect, which means that he won't be able to auto-attack a champion to death in most cases.

Tip: You want to always choose Rammus if the enemy team has only AD champions!

League of Legends: Wild Rift Rammus skills

Rolling Armordillo (Passive)

Rammus starts rolling while out of combat, gaining movement speed. Entering battle will temporarily disable this effect.

Powerball (Skill 1)

Rammus accelerates in a ball towards his enemies, dealing damage and slowing targets affected by the impact.

Defensive Ball Curl (Skill 2)

Rammus goes into a defensive formation, vastly increasing his Armor and Magic Resistance, amplifying Spiked Shells' damage, and returning damage to enemies that basic attack him, but he is also slowed during this time.

Frenzying Taunt (Skill 3)

Rammus taunts an enemy champion or monster into a reckless assault against him. Additionally, he gains increased Attack Speed for a short time.

Soaring Slam (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Rammus hops into the air and slams down, dealing damage and creating aftershocks. Aftershocks slow enemies. The hopping distance increases based upon Powerball's current speed.

How to combo as Rammus

Use Skill 3 during teamfights and right after smashing into an opponent, so they won't escape.

during teamfights and right after smashing into an opponent, so they won't escape. Use Skill 1 -> Flash if you want to take enemies by surprise.

if you want to take enemies by surprise. Your Skill 4 (ultimate) area will do damage to towers too.

area will do damage to towers too. Use Skill 1 to escape when needed.

Rammus doesn't have any difficult to execute combos, and most of his kit is situational. Here's how to best use his skills:

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 2

Level 2: Skill 1

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Rammus, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Wild RIft Rammus - The best runes

Wild Rift Rammus - The best items

: Deal 440 true damage (440 - 1100) to a large or epic monster or minion. Smiting monsters restores 70 HP. Slaying 4 large monsters upgrades Smite to Chilling Smite or Challenging Smite, which can target enemy champions. (+ the bonuses from Hunting License and Tooth and Nail from Smite, that charge once every 45s): Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

On Rammus you can also use Black Cleaver instead of Sunfire Aegis if your team has no anti-healing.

Boots

The best choice of Enchant is Glory, Protobelt, Gargoyle Stoneplate or Locket of the Iron Solari.

is going to be your main choice of boots, but you can also go forin order to shorten the duration of crowd control.

If you would like to examine if Rammus is currently in meta, take a look at our Wild Rift Tier List! And if you are interested in other champion builds and not only Wild Rift Rammus, check our guides for Jinx, Leona, Lulu, and every other character from the game!

