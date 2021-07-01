In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Camille guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Camille guide below:

Camille's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Camille, The Steel Shadow will be the next Wild Rift champion to receive a guide from us. Camille is a highly mobile fighter that has a unique kit. She can be quite deadly (in terms of damage) while retaining pretty solid defensive stats. That makes her a force to be reckoned with in the Baron lane, and even more so in team fights, thanks to her Ultimate ability that basically lets her isolate an enemy champion in a 1v1 fight.

Playing as Camille comes with its own set of challenges - not only do you need to position yourself accordingly, but also be wary of the terrain and distance that she can travel. Once you've mastered all that, you can actually start outplaying opponents and taking advantage of this unique champion.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Camille skills

Adaptive Defenses (Passive)

Basic attacks on champions grant a shield equal to 20% of Camille's maximum health against their damage type (Physical or Magic) for a brief duration.

Precision Protocol (Skill 1)

Camille's next attack deals bonus damage and grants bonus movement speed. This spell can be recast for a short period of time, doing significantly increased bonus damage if Camille delays a period of time between the two attacks.

Tactical Sweep (Skill 2)

Camille blasts in a cone after a delay, dealing damage. Enemies in the outer half are slowed and take extra damage, while also healing Camille.

Hookshot (Skill 3)

Camille pulls herself to a wall, leaping off and knocking up enemy champions upon landing.

The Hextech Ultimatum (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Camille dashes to target a champion, anchoring them to the area, and knocking away other enemies.

How to combo as Camille

- The ultimate wombo combo

Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 first cast (towards an enemy behind a wall) -> Skill 2 -> Skill 3 second cast -> Flash (if they are still a bit far away) -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> continue with auto-attacks and Skill 1 (auto-attack reset)

As you can probably expect from such a champion, mastering her kit doesn't come easy. Even pulling a few combos might be pretty difficult if you're new to this champion. But fear not - with enough practice, you'll master them sooner or later.

This is by far one of the most extensive combos one can pull on a(ny) champion. Take your time and check it out in Training mode before you try doing something similar in a ranked match.

It's one of the best combos to isolate enemies during team fights, and it also puts out quite a lot of damage. Make sure to use it during team fights against squishy enemies, such as mages or marksmen, because that will give your team a huge advantage.

- Use Skill 3 together with Flash to reach targets that are far away

This is a pretty basic combo, but many players forget that it can be cast together to extend her Skill 3 range. It's useful and will catch a lot of enemy players by surprise.

- Use skill 1 to reset your auto-attacks

As difficult as her combos might seem, Camille's actual damage comes mainly from her auto-attacks and Skill 1. Make sure to use them together when trading in lane with the enemies.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Camille, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 2, and finally Skill 3.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Camille - The best runes

Wild Rift Camille - The best items

Boots

are going to be your main choice of boots on Camille, depending on the type of damage on the enemy team.

The best choice of Enchant, your best bet is Glory Enchant to remove all crowd controls, otherwise Quicksilver or Teleport.

If you would like to examine if Camille is currently in meta, take a look at our Wild Rift Tier List! And if you are interested in other champion builds and not only Wild Rift Camille, check our guides for Aurelion Sol, Annie, Amumu and every other character from the game!

Want more? Check out our 86 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!