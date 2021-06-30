Candy Crush Saga gears up for a new kind of adventure as King and Warner Bros. join forces for a collab event of intergalactic proportions. Highly anticipated movie Space Jam: A New Legacy dribbles into the match-3 game with an in-game event that brings tons of exciting rewards for players.

From July 6th to July 19th, players can collect basketball candies as a candified LeBron James and the Tune Squad join in on the fun. Clearing the levels means freeing Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, and Lola Bunny and climbing up the leaderboards. Progressing through these levels will unlock awesome rewards like exclusive new content from the movie. Players can also participate in Candy Crush Soda Saga’s Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed season pass from July 8th to July 29th.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy is part of a pop culture phenomenon and Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games. We’re excited to combine forces with Warner Bros. to create a great new experience for fans,” says Jennifer Sharp, Senior Director of Mobile Partnerships at Activision Blizzard King. “In addition to providing a deep in-game experience in Candy Crush Saga, we are leveraging the power of the King network and extending Tune Squad and Space Jam: A New Legacy IP into Candy Crush Soda Saga.”

According to Josh Goldstine, President of Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, “We are excited to partner with King to bring together our iconic IPs for the first time. This integration not only celebrates the beloved looneyness of the Tune Squad and the vibrant world of Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga, but is also an opportunity to extend the pop culture relevance of both brands in a mashup that movie and gaming fans will enjoy.”

Candy Crush Saga is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Meanwhile, Space Jam: A New Legacy will land in cinemas and on HBO Max on July 16th.

