NetEase Games has launched pre-registration in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia for its upcoming sci-fi strategy game Infinite Lagrange via the game’s official website. The game has previously launched in other territories on iOS and Android earlier this year.

Earlier this year Infinite Lagrange had launched in Europe, North America and South America, with a total of 36 countries being able to play the game.

If you’re unsure of what Infinite Lagrange is, it’s a space game where you explore the cold depths of the galaxy using strategy and alliance-building gameplay. You embark on galactic voyages and build up a strong fleet to engage in military conquest.

The universe of Infinite Lagrange is intended to be as immersive as possible, where it blends real-time multiplayer and 4K graphics to enhance the strategic experience. You can build these alliances however you desire with a huge degree of freedom.

There’s multiplayer too if that’s your thing, where you can create a union of players and invite friends to join. You and your allies can combine your artilleries to increase your fleet’s strength. The game actually also has a photo mode too in case you’re taken aback by the pretty graphics and large expansive renditions of the fleet.

Finally, Infinite Lagrange also features an Archives Collection which allows you to share your own curated stories based on the in-game universe, with the best ones being published on the official website. You can even earn rare in-game rewards as a prize.

Infinite Lagrange is available on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title with in-app purchases.

