A PLUS JAPAN has announced the pre-registration for My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Anime RPG as the game is set to soft launch across multiple regions in Europe. The soft launch will include the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Central Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Turkey, and will be out in May.

The game is based on the hit Japanese superhero manga by Kohei Horikoshi. The story describes the life of the main protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, who was born in a world of superpowers without one of their own. The story showcases his struggles, adventures and desire to become like them one day.

The player will get a chance to play Bakugo, Todoroki, and Uraraka along with Midoriya. Before starting your adventure, make sure to create your own squad consisting of three members or characters.

Each character needs to be trained, upgraded and equipped with powerful gear and weapons. The character’s abilities and skillsets can be enhanced by the player as well.

Also, each character has its own quirks, and are ready to swap at any point in time. Embark on new journeys and quests with your squad or players can even go solo if they want to explore on their own.

You'll need to remember to accept challenging missions and log in routinely to claim daily quests, login rewards, special stages and take part in the big boss fights. You can also create or join Unions to increase the number of allies.

If you ever feel bored, do not hesitate to put up a conversation with your in-game friends, send emotes and invite them for 1v1 in the duel arena.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is also available for pre-registration on the App Store with the Google Play link coming soon. For more information on the game, visit the official website.