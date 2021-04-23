Cookie Run Kingdom is sharing the love (of freshly baked goodies) by hosting an in-game sweepstakes as a “thank you” to the community of cookie aficionados! Devsisters’ popular kingdom-building RPG celebrates a whopping 10M downloads all over the world in 2021 - and what better way to go for gold than an actual solid gold statue?

Yes, wipe the cookie crusts from your eyes because Cookie Run Kingdom is giving away 10 solid gold GingerBrave statues from its million-dollar sweepstakes. Not only will players get to build bases with their favorite cast of characters in the Cookie Run universe, but they’ll also get a chance to nab GingerBrave in real life. With over 200 story levels and over 100 kooky (cookie) characters to collect, there’s no doubt that the game is as engaging now as it ever was.From April 23rd to the May 13th, players can participate in the million-dollar sweepstakes and play once every day, provided they abide by the rules and regulations in the app. You must be over 18 to be eligible for the gift giveaway, with a total of a million bucks’ worth of prizes up for grabs. Depending on your country, prizes you can score include iPod Pro earbuds, Apple iPhone 12 minis, Tag Heuer watches, a Gucci wallet, Starbucks gift cards, Apple tablets, and so much more. Plus, players get 1,000 crystals every single day - 100% guaranteed.

Are you ready to be the toughest cookie (okay, that’s the last pun - we promise) in all the land? The first batch of winners for Week 1 will be announced on May 6th (GMT+9), so go ahead and log in daily to make the most of your chances. Don’t forget to check and see what prizes are in store for each particular day.

The golden sweepstakes is available in five countries, namely, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Japan, and the United States.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is the latest addition in the Cookie Run franchise and was launched earlier this year. Available now on both Android and iOS, the game is free-to-play with in-app purchases - which simply means that joining the raffle won’t even cost you a thing.

You can find out more about the intriguing backstory of the game over at the official website, or join the avid community at the official Facebook page to find out more and to uncover the tastiest secrets of the land.

