Among Us has released details of what is planned for the game’s next content update, including an expansion to player count in lobbies and improved graphics.

The information came from the official Among Us Twitter account, which posted earlier this week about how the game will soon allow 15 players to play together in the same game, as well as introducing new player colours to accompany that.

in case u didn't know, here's what we're planning for the next big update! ?? 15 player lobbies

?? new player colors

?? improved art style also!! bug fixes and more improvements coming too, thank u for your patience ???? we're finally catching up yeeeeeeeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/0rZkgeKq4o — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 20, 2021

You can currently play Among Us in lobbies with up to nine other players, so expanding that for a further five people should satisfy anyone who plays the game with large groups of people.

In addition to these feature updates, the Among Us Twitter has also teased bug fixes and other improvements that are coming soon. Most notably, there’ll be some improvements made to the art style of the game.

We don’t know yet what the improved art style will involve, nor what the new player colours are, but details on this will likely become apparent in the next few weeks.

The last big update to Among Us came earlier this month when the game released a new map, the Airship, for free on both mobile and PC platforms.

You can download Among Us from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.

