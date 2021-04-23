There were quite a few mobile gaming announcements during the Square Enix Presents event in March 2021. Among them was Hitman Sniper Assassins, a spin-off to the popular stealth title for iOS and Android devices. It is being developed by the team behind Hitman Go and Hitman Sniper, so people are naturally pretty excited to get their hands on it.

I'm assuming you are in that camp since you've found your way onto this page. Well, you have come to the right place if you've found yourself hunting for the latest news on the Hitman Sniper Assassins release date or simply want to discover everything there is to know about the game. We have gathered all the currently available information and compiled it into one convenient place. So, here is everything we know about Hitman Sniper Assassins so far.

What is Hitman Sniper Assassins?

Hitman Sniper Assassins is, unsurprisingly, a sniper shooting game that sees you heading out to take out a series of targets. There will be a plethora of ways to kill them too. It isn't a case of always having to line up a headshot from afar, though presumably, you can do that as well. You can use the environment to your advantage to murder your target in numerous creative ways and get rewarded for doing so whilst increasing your reputation as a top-tier assassin.

It will be a globe-trotting sniper adventure with a variety of locales to visit to set up your trusty rifle and scope out your target. You won't be playing as the same character during your time with Hitman Sniper Assassins, though. There are multiple snipers to unlock in the game that will make up your team. Each will have unique rifles and abilities that allow for more flexibility when taking out your target alongside backstories and distinct personalities to discover.

It is also worth mentioning that Hitman Sniper Assassins is a placeholder name, so don't be too surprised if Square Enix announces the final title in the next few months.

Will there be multiplayer?

What is the Hitman Sniper Assassins release date?

Yes! According to the game's Google Play Store page , Hitman Sniper Assassins will have some form of PvP. There isn't too much information on what it entails at present, but you can expect to battle against others in the PvP Arena in a bid to top the leaderboard.At the time of writing, the only details Square Enix has announced regarding the Hitman Sniper Assassins release date is that it will be arriving for iOS and Android in 2021. They have also stated in a post on their official website dated 18th March that they will be sharing more information in the coming months, which may include news of a release date.

The game does have a Google Play page at the moment, and it appears that some players have gained access since the storefront says it has 100,000 installs. However, there is no App Store page just yet, and this is one place we can learn an expected release date because Google Play doesn't provide this information for pre-orders.

Will Hitman Sniper Assassins be free-to-play or premium?

Based on the aforementioned Google Play page, it appears that Hitman Sniper Assassin will be a free-to-play game. Square Enix hasn't provided any details about what we can expect from the in-app purchases just yet, though we can speculate based on their other games and the information we do have.

Hitman Sniper has several in-app purchases on offer that allow players to purchase a plethora of different sniper rifle packs and in-game currency. As such, we can expect something similar from Hitman Sniper Assassins. Additionally, the mention of unlockable snipers to create a team screams gacha mechanics to me, but we will have to wait for more details before assuming this will be part of the game.

And that's everything we know so far about the game. We'll be sure to update this article when we learn more information on topics such as the Hitman Sniper Assassins release date, the gameplay itself and what the multiplayer mode will entail.