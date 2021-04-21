Sixit is an upcoming puzzle game from Star Garden Games that features a small mammal called, Pep. In this puzzler, players have to solve the mysteries that led to the origin of the upcoming deadly storm that will surely devastate the forest. Though not fully released, Sixit is now available in early access for Android and iOS, ahead of its release on the 28th of April.

Being the most intelligent and clever creature in the entire forest, you are tasked with helping your people and keeping them safe from the storm. As you wander around the forest you'll be able to explore many different places and engage in new activities.

The game has introduced a unique angle to the usual puzzler setup. It only allows a player to carry out six actions per run. The entire progress depends upon your actions and strategies. So, make your decision wisely as you only have a limited number of choices to make each playthrough.

The controls are very straightforward, you simply have to touch and hold the screen to control your character paired with very simple, hand-drawn type illustrations that look very cute.

As you are on a mission to find out the secrets of the forest and the save village, get ready to track down the six hidden treasures. There are six hidden trophies spread around the forest waiting to get collected. Players who manage to collect them all can unravel the final secret of the village.

Sixit is now available to download on Google Play for Android and via TestFlight for iOS devices. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.