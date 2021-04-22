You're looking for the best cars in Project Cars GO, but can't decide which one to invest in? Then look no further, because we have all the answers. Today we will take a look at the best cars in Project Cars GO in every tier, and give you a list of all the details you need in order to pick the ideal four-wheeled beast. You can download the game from Google Play Store and App Store now!

As you may already know, every car can be upgraded, but all of them have a starting point. Depending on what you want to use the car for, you'll find all the data you need to make the best picks. At the earlier tiers, cars won't have such a great rating. That will change relatively soon though, because the more you advance in the game, the better cars you'll compete with and the better you'll need to become!

Check out the list of best racing games on mobiles at the moment!

Starting with the Tier 1 cars and moving all the way to the Tier 6 ones, we'll list all the important data as well as how to acquire them and which ones you should consider upgrading. I've also added some details below each table regarding the cars, so you will know exactly where they stand and which ones you could consider investing in.

Before we dive in though, I'll start by mentioning a couple of tips

Don't invest all your Cash in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cars. You will move past them quite soon, so there is really no point in wasting your money on them.

Try to do all your daily quests and challenges. All the rewards matter, and if you're aiming for those shiny beasts at Tier 5 and 6, you'll definitely need every penny.

Save up the Diamonds and don't spend them on low-tier cars. It's better to just save up and invest in the high tier cars that cost 1.5k Diamonds (once you can afford that), rather than collecting every single low-tier vehicle.

Don't forget to start upgrading your cars. Tuning is part of the game, so get to customizing! It won't win you games by default, but it will definitely make you want to show off your creation by winning more races.

Now that you're all caught up, let's take a look at the best cars in Project Cars GO!

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Project Cars GO articles!