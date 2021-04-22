1
Tier 1
|Make & Model
|How to get
|Determination
|Top Speed
|Acceleration
|Cornering
|Shifting
|Ford Mustang 2+2 Fastback
|37,200 Cash or 100 Diamonds
|Road
|41
|45
|40
|43
|Ginetta G40 Junior
|Boxes
|GT / Touring Modern
|37
|46
|43
|43
|Honda Civic Type-R
|38,200 Cash or 100 Diamonds
|Road
|41
|45
|40
|43
|Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI T.M.E.
|38,900 Cash or 100 Diamonds
|Road
|40
|46
|40
|43
|Renault Mégane R.S. 275 Trophy-R
|43,900 Cash or 100 Diamonds
|Road
|41
|45
|40
|43
|Toyota GT-86
|36,000 Cash or 100 Diamonds
|Road
|41
|45
|40
|43
From the tier 1 cars we can easily see that all of their shifting starts at 43. However, the Ginetta is highly above the rest in terms of acceleration and cornering, making it a stable and fast car. The main drawback to the Ginetta is its top speed, which caps significantly lower than the other cars'.
All the other cars are solid picks, so I'd say that it should all come to the car's design and how you'd like to customize it. Performance-wise, they all fall under the same category. I'd lean more towards the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo or Toyota GT, but that's just my personal preference.
2
Tier 2
|Make & Model
|How to get
|Determination
|Top Speed
|Acceleration
|Cornering
|Shifting
|Aston Martin DB11
|Boxes
|Road
|89
|91
|88
|98
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1
|90,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds
|Road
|89
|91
|88
|98
|Ferrari F40
|110,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds
|Road
|90
|87
|91
|98
|Formula Rookie
|Boxes
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|84
|96
|88
|98
|Mercedes-AMG GT R
|93,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds
|Road
|90
|90
|88
|98
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR32)
|90,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Retro
|88
|92
|88
|98
|Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8
|104,000 Cash or 300 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Retro
|85
|93
|90
|
98
From all the Tier 2 cars 3 stand out to me the most: the Porsche Carrera, the Ferrari F40 and the Nissan Skyline. No, no, the Skyline is not there for its looks alone, but for its performance. The Nissan is one of the best cars in Project Cars GO in terms of overall rating, boasting a great performance for its price.
Porsche Carrera is a great car also for its well-rounded performance for an average-to-high price (for a Tier 2 car), but let's be honest - who doesn't like Porsche?
To sum up, among all the Tier 2 cars the Formula Rookie has the best acceleration, while the Ferrari F40 has the highest cornering rating. The Ferrari and the Mercedes both have an equally high top speed, but I believe the Camaro is better in terms of price for a Road car.
3
Tier 3
|Make & Model
|How to get
|Determination
|Top Speed
|Acceleration
|Cornering
|Shifting
|Acura NSX
|178,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds
|Road
|134
|136
|132
|148
|Ferrari 330 P4
|Boxes
|Prototype / OperWheeler Modern
|134
|137
|131
|148
|Ford GT
|198,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds
|Road
|136
|132
|134
|148
|Ford Mustang Boss 302R
|162,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|133
|136
|133
|148
|Honda 264 Concept
|Boxes
|Road
|131
|135
|136
|148
|KTM X-Box GT4
|171,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|131
|136
|135
|148
|Opel Astra TCR
|168,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|131
|138
|133
|148
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|174,000 Cash or 600 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|133
|135
|134
|148
If you want a great roadster, the Ford GT is hands-down the best one you could get. Its stats are among the highest in the Tier 3 cars category, and although the price is a tad bit high, it's well worth it. The car is great, feels amazing, and it's the best top speed among the other vehicles in this tier. To top it all off, it's also got a pretty high cornering rate, making it a stable yet swift car.
If you are lucky enough to obtain the Ferrari 330, you are definitely going to enjoy taking it for a spin. Its acceleration is top-notch, and its top speed is nothing short of amazing either. The only drawback I really find is tha it's got the lowest cornering rate, but that's to be expected with such a car.
Other good options for Tier 3 cars are the Ford Mustang (which is my personal favorite, although it's not the best-best in terms of performance) and the Opel Astra with a whopping acceleration rating of 138.
4
Tier 4
|Make & Model
|How to get
|Determination
|Top Speed
|Acceleration
|Cornering
|Shifting
|BAC Mono
|327,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|Road
|180
|177
|180
|199
|BMW M1 Procar
|336,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Retro
|180
|176
|178
|199
|Caterham SP/300.R
|324,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|178
|178
|178
|199
|Cheverolet Corvette C7.R
|324,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|178
|176
|180
|199
|Ferrari 488 Challenge
|329,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|179
|175
|180
|199
|Ferrari F40 LM
|Boxes
|GT / Touring Retro
|182
|175
|177
|199
|Ford Zaspeed Capri Group 5
|336,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Retro
|180
|174
|180
|199
|Ford GT LM GTE
|348,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|179
|176
|179
|199
|Lotus Type 49C Cosworth
|363,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro
|177
|180
|177
|199
|McLaren 650S GT3
|330,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|178
|176
|180
|199
|McLaren 720S Coupé
|329,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|Road
|180
|175
|179
|199
|Pagani Huayra BC
|Boxes
|Road
|182
|174
|178
|199
|Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach
|343,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|Road
|181
|171
|182
|199
|Porsche 935
|355,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Retro
|181
|174
|179
|199
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|325,000 Cash or 1,000 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|178
|177
|179
|199
Tier 4 has the highest number of cars in the game. Most of them are average, but compared to the previous ones, they're way superior.
The cars with the highest top speed are Pagani Huayra and Ferrari F40 LM, with Porsche 918 Spyder and Porsche 935 following quickly after. The best in terms of acceleration is the Lotus, while the best cornering rate for Tier 4 cars is held by the Porsche 918 Spyder.
If we were to compare all of them (in terms of type, price and specs) I'd argue that the best are the Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach, the BAC Mono, the Ferrari 488 Challenge and the Ford Zaspeed Capri Group 5. They have an overall great rating and you can reliably use them for any type of race.
5
Tier 5
|Make & Model
|How to get
|Determination
|Top Speed
|Acceleration
|Cornering
|Shifting
|Audi R8 (LMP900)
|612,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro
|225
|218
|227
|244
|BMW V12 LMR
|557,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro
|226
|216
|228
|244
|Ferrari FXX-K
|639,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|226
|220
|224
|244
|Formula Renault 3.5
|543,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|223
|220
|227
|244
|Ginetta G57
|545,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|223
|221
|226
|244
|Lotus Type 78 Cosworth
|549,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro
|223
|220
|227
|244
|McLaren P1(TM) GTR
|655,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|226
|219
|225
|244
|Pagani Zonda Revolucion
|Boxes
|GT / Touring Modern
|226
|219
|225
|244
|Porsche 962C
|574,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro
|224
|219
|227
|244
|Renault Sport R.S. 01
|540,000 Cash or 1,500 Diamonds
|GT / Touring Modern
|223
|223
|224
|244
|Mercedes-Benz Sauber C9
|Boxes
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Retro
|229
|217
|224
|244
If you want a solid Tier 5 car, I'd suggest you go for one of these 3 bad boys: Audi R8 (LMP900), Ferrari FXX-K or McLaren P1(TM) GTR. These are hands-down some of the best Tier 5 cards out there, since they have a solid build, they have well-rounded specs and can pretty much handle any situation. Spend some money on additional boosts, and you got yourself a car that can race under any situation.
However, if you are looking for something slightly cheaper (especially if you want to get it by Cash only), you could be looking at the BMW V12 LMR, which is definitely an oldie but goldie. This car features an amazing V12 engine, and if you know what that it, well... that's all you need to know. This car will not disappoint you.
The other option is the Lotus Type 78, which is also a retro vehicle. This one has more solid acceleration, but slightly falls behind in terms of top speed.
6
Tier 6
|Make & Model
|How to get
|Determination
|Top Speed
|Acceleration
|Cornering
|Shifting
|Audi R18 (Fiji 2016)
|Trade-in
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|270
|263
|273
|292
|Chevrolet Dallara IR-12
|1,332,000 Cash or 3,000 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|269
|265
|272
|292
|Porsche 919 Hybrid
|Boxes
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|270
|264
|272
|292
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|1,444,000 Cash or 3,000 Diamonds
|Prototype / OpenWheeler Modern
|270
|264
|272
|
292
There are not a whole lot of Tier 6 cars, but the ones that we have access to are all equally great. There is really no "best" at this tier, since they all excel at something by a hair. You have the Chevy slightly lower than the others in terms of top speed, but its acceleration triumphs. Then, you have the Audi R18 with the highest cornering rating, but the lowest acceleration.
Overall, I'd suggest getting the Toyota, since that's the best option you could get for money. It's got a solid top speed, it has decent acceleration, and its cornering is equal to all the other non-trade-in cars.