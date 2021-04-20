YOOZOO Games is back again with new additions to its heroes roster of popular RPG Dynasty Scrolls. The newly added heroes are based on the Japanese Sengoku Samurai. Players wishing to add them to their squad can claim them from April 21st to April 23rd. A few weeks ago the devs had also added four new heroes, which are also available to play alongside these new additions. For now, let us take a brief look at the strength and capabilities of these heroes.

Tokugawa Ieyasu

Faction: Wei

Tokugawa is one of the Japanese Lords who maintained peace among the kingdoms and believed in non-violent practices. In-game this makes him a top magic damage dealer with two unique skills, Bushido and Ambition of Mikawa.

Both of these skills are the main damage sources of Ieyasu, which makes him the deadliest mage of Wei. Bushido deals 123% Magic damage to the enemy while increasing the accuracy by 10% for 1 round. Whereas, The Ambition of Mikawa is a crowd control skill that deals over 300% magic damage and stuns enemies that are over 50% health.

Uesugi Kenshin

Faction: Shu

Uesugi Kenshin is considered a divine warrior of Shu. Kenshin lives only to fight and has surrendered himself to the war gods. Kenshin possesses enormous power and unique abilities for which he is feared among other warriors.

Coming to his skillset, his first skill, Dragon of Echigo, is a single target attack that deals 450% Physical damage with an extra 30% Crit damage. Warlord’s Strategem, his second skill, deals 168% Physical damage to a single enemy and significantly increases his Crit damage by 10% for 1 round.

Akechi Mitsuhide

Faction: Wu

Akechi Mitsuhide is a determined samurai and the core strategist of Wu. Mitsuhide had led his troops to countless victories with his quick tactics and powerful samurai skills. Alongside Tokugawa, Mitsuhide is yet another mage with the skills of Samurai.

He mainly casts skills that can target multiple enemies at once. Rapid Shop, his first skill, deals Magic damage to the nearest two enemies with the lowest HP whilst Fire at Honno-Ji greatly enhances the damage by improving his accuracy.

Chosokabe Motochika

Faction: Warlord

Motochika, a wilful combatant is on a mission to reunite the regions to maintain peace and sanctity. The warrior hates taking orders but is the bravest one the entire group of warriors in his faction.

Motochika mainly deals AOE damage. He provides buffs to friendly warriors near him and inflicts damage to enemies. His first skill, Tosa Assault, attacks the enemy in front of him while blocking incoming attacks. His second skill, Shikoku Gale, is quite interesting and a bit tricky to use. With this skill, he gains Gust if he has over 50% HP, or provides Rage and Block buffs if less than 50% HP.

Dynasty Scrolls is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Dynasty Scrolls news stories!