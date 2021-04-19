Xbox Game Pass is rolling out invites for the closed beta of its xCloud streaming feature on iOS devices tomorrow, according to a new blog post on Xbox Wire. The feature is also coming to PC web browsers at the same time.

“As we shared at the end of last year, we’re bringing Xbox to more players on more devices via the cloud this year,” says the blog post. “Starting tomorrow, we’ll begin sending out invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to start testing the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers.”

Over 100 games will be available to play on the service in 22 countries, much like you already can on the Android version which has been available since last year. The plan is to roll out the invites and gradually open up the feature to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users in every supported country.

Although the cloud streaming service streams PC and Xbox games to your phone, many of the titles now support touch controls much like you would use on a traditional mobile game. For the games that do not have this, you’ll need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller.

Xbox adds new titles to Game Pass every month, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy these titles as they release without any additional downloads or storage space requirements. The next batch of titles is due to be revealed sometime this week.

You can read more about Xbox Game Pass and the xCloud requirements from the official website right here. If you want to stream games to your phone you will need to get the Ultimate tier.