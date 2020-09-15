Xbox Game Pass and xCloud is now available on Android in all its glory. Sure, the start-up screen still claims that the service is in beta, but it's now available on the full app, and with 170 games on offer - nothing to sneeze at, my friends.

If you're a dedicated mobile gamer like us then you'll be very happy to know that Microsoft has detailed plans to make it so you can play all of these games portably, using a touch screen, so you don't have to carry a controller around with you.

It's still early days though (in fact, it is the very first day of the service) and not every title is compatible with touch screen controls. In fact, very few of them are, and we have questions about when more games will be added.

Here we're putting together a full list of every game currently available on Xbox Game Pass which uses touch controls on Android, which games should have touch controls added soon, and how to adjust your touch controls in-game…

Games you can touch

Alright, are you ready for this? We've been playing dozens upon dozens of Xbox Game Pass titles, and we've finally got the full list of every game on the service which uses touch controls. Here's our list…

Minecraft Dungeons

Yeah, that really is it. The whole list. A bit shocking, I know, but you'll be happy to know that Minecraft Dungeons is brand new, and has had touch controls added to menus, so you don't have to constantly emulate an on-screen controller.

Games you can touch… coming soon!

Okay so Minecraft Dungeons is currently available, but Microsoft has already made it clear that they intend for many more games to have touch capabilities very soon. Here are all of the games Microsoft has talked about adding touch controls to…

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Gears 5

Again, not a very long list, but Microsoft has spoken about Hellblade's touch control experiments, and have also been testing the service with Gears 5. Hopefully, we'll see touch controls included in both of them very soon.

Adjusting your touch control layout

In Minecraft Dungeons - and assuredly every other game that gets touch controls - you're able to edit your control layout. Here's how…