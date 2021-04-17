Players can now add two new Sync Pair Pokémon to their team in Pokemon Masters EX. The latest additions are Grass and Water types in the form of Elio & Popplio and Selene & Rowlet. There will also be a story event that will feature Alolan trainers.

Elio & Popplio are a Water-type support sync pair whilst Selene and Rowlet are Grass-type strike pairs. Elio and Popplio who are supporting type Pokémons, their triggered passive will restore HP, which is quite useful during a battle.

Players who evolve Popplio to Primarina can use the special attack Sparkling Aria which deals massive damage to all the opponents while restoring HP at the same time.

Coming to Selene & Rowlet, this sync pair’s special skill Spirit Shackle, a Crowd Control skill that restrains the enemy. Execute this skill when you have more than two enemies affected and successfully hitting the enemy will trigger the passive as well.

On top of that, the game will feature a story event called, Trials on the Isle, available for the players who have completed the first chapter in-game. The story is about Selene and Elio who arrive on Pasio and engage in multiple battles.

Players who complete the event can claim Support Move Candy Coins and up to eight 5-star Guaranteed Scout Tickets. Additionally, there is a log-in bonus each day with up to 1,000 Gems up for grabs. Interested players can claim Selene & Rowlet and Elio & Popplio in the sync pair Spotlight Scout available until May 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Along with the new sync pair introduction, DeNA has also added some and improved some of the previously added content, such as:

Chapter 28 of Main Story - This chapter is all about the invasion of the evil Team Break who interrupts the semi-finals of Pokémon Masters League (PML).

Legendary Event – The Dragon That Rules the Sky - If you have missed the chance to claim the sync pair of Zinnia & Rayquaza, then participate in this event to get a chance to claim them once again. The sync pair is available now until May 17 at 10:59 p.m.

Pokemon Masters Ex is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

