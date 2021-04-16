Dragon Raja, an epic MMO by Archosaur Games has announced a partnership with popular Japanese anime series, Evangelion, for a massive crossover event. While every RPG title is holding a crossover event these days, the introduction of Evangelion into the MMO is really a piece of exciting news for both anime lovers and Dragon Raja players alike.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is an apocalyptic psychological drama where fierce monsters land on Earth and threaten human civilization. The main protagonist along with others fights back these creatures with the help of gigantic battle machines.

Players can jump into the event to take part in secret missions and earn exclusive rewards that include the Evangelion Test Type-01 vehicle. The developer claims it is the biggest update the game has received since the release and there will also be multiple smaller events in the meantime. So expect plenty of new content in the coming months.

Dragon Raja is one of the best MMORPG titles for mobile devices when it comes to graphics, storyline and game optimization. They don't rush things either, the development of the content for the crossover has been ongoing since last year.

It’s not only about the crossover but also introduces a lot of new subplots and changes to the in-game content. The new plot will allow the player to discover more than ever before and will provide more opportunities to grind and earn plenty of rewards. The event is set to run until May 12th but the exclusive items can be claimed until May 14th.

Dragon Raja is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

