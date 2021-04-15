Niantic will be celebrating the upcoming launch of New Pokémon Snap with multiple events. The brand new game is set to launch on the 30th of April for Nintendo Switch. During the event, the players will be tasked with discovering nearby places and collecting photographs of Pokemon.

The collected photos will be stored in the Pokémon Photodex as an album. The main aim behind such an event is to let the player explore the ecological system through photography. The event will focus on the Lental region, where New Pokemon Snap is set and as such, Pokémon from that particular region will pop up more in the wild.

The event will feature a new avatar item and a sticker whilst Shiny Smeargle will make its Pokémon GO debut. The event is set to run from Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. till Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

More details of the event -

Lotad, Cacnea, and Ducklett and other Pokémon found in deserts, jungles, and underwater landscapes of the Lental region will be appearing more often in the wild.

Smeargle will be appearing in snapshots and lucky players can encounter the rare Shiny Smeargle. Keep a note that, Smeargle will only be available for a limited time after the snapshot.

Other Pokémon such as Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch will also appear more often during the raids.

Like every other event, Field Research and Timed Research will be available and will focus more on taking snapshots.

Event-based items will be featured during the event period, which includes a camera avatar item and a camera-themed Gift sticker. Gift stickers can also be found in PokéStops.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 231 other Pokemon GO news stories!