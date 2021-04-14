Have you always wanted to try out a game where you take on the role of a resort manager? Then Santorini: Pocket Game by NANOO might be for you. Santorini is based in the Aegean Sea surrounded by hotels and restaurants. The game is up for pre-registration for both iOS and Android and is set to release on the 27th of April.

You'll be able to curate new ideas and designs as you are tasked with building new hotels in the nearby areas before decorating them later on. As Santorini is a vacation spot with a beautiful beach and a spectacular sea view, the demand for resorts is quite high. So you'll need to make excellent use of your management skills to guide the tourists.

Before constructing new buildings, explore the spot to know the best places to build in order to attract more customers. Analyse the interests of tourists and modify your resorts according to their desires. Although it is the job of the manager to look after the needs of their customer. You'll then be able to expand your resorts with better facilities as more tourists flock to you.

A successful manager can upgrade up to 200 buildings and earn huge revenue from them. Make your resorts accessible by building airports, helipads and harbours and upgrade them accordingly to accommodate increased planes and ship traffic.

With traditional Greek music as the background tracks by Kleopas Thanasis, it will surely mesmerize the players. The devs say that they have tried to imitate the exact scenario of Santorini in the game by observing the place precisely.

Santorini: Pocket Game is now available to pre-register on Google Play and App Store. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.