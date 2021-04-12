From the minds of Elex and Skybound comes The Walking Dead: Survivors, the heart-stopping PvP strategy survival game where you do whatever it takes to protect your town from humans and walkers alike.

Using fan-fave characters like Rick, Maya, Michonne, Ezekiel, Glenn, and Vayne from the source material, you build and improve your town to fend off hordes of the undead, along with boosting your characters’ attributes and unique skill sets to make sure you have the best fighting chance out there. Herein lies the strategic component of the survival game, as you assign the tasks you believe will benefit you the most. Do you boost your armies first, or do you focus on expanding your base to explore new territories into the unknown? Which buildings should you construct, and how do you fortify your defenses to ensure your survival?

Community management also involves gathering supplies, farming, training, and recruiting new heroes to join your camp. Is anyone in need of medical attention? Are you running low on supplies? How about the integrity of your walls? Remember to make the most of your Survivors’ unique skills to keep your settlement afloat and to emerge from settlement sieges unscathed - you not only have to keep walkers out, but you also need to make sure that Negan and his clan steers clear of your territories for good. Should you build defensive towers or place obstacles to keep unwelcome threats out?

Apart from teaming up to form clans and exploring new areas, you can unlock new locations, resources, and even new characters as you set out and discover more of your own settlement, all set in the beloved universe of the wildly popular comic book series from Image Comics.

As for the combat system in The Walking Dead: Survivors, you can take your pick among three types of Fighters, namely, Melee, Sharpshooters, and Cavalry. Every unique category can be upgraded with ten tiers each, improving your survivability and battle prowess as you go along. Not only can you make use of classic TWD characters we all know and love, but you can also re-live the most iconic moments in the franchise throughout locations every fan will instantly recognize and geek out to.

The Walking Dead: Survivors is now available for download free of charge on the App Store and on Google Play. You can also follow the game on social media if you haven’t yet for all the latest developments.