ESL Gaming, one of the largest organizations covering esports in the world, has announced a new area of focus for the company to cover. It's a new ecosystem that's aimed to feature deeper mobile esports coverage, with new events and a dedicated location for all-out production.

The longtime esports broadcast company has dabbled with the mobile scene, but this is the first time that they decided to take things to another level. This new initiative will bring ESL's mobile coverage to 80 countries and expanded across different games.

“ESL has made a name for itself building competitive ecosystems across a wide variety of games and genres in the esports landscape. We’re incredibly excited to continue this trailblazing and innovative approach in the mobile esports space." Kevin Rosenblatt, Co-Managing Director of ESL North America and General Manager of Mobile at ESL Gaming said according to Esports Insider. “Mobile gaming has reached unprecedented popularity worldwide and ESL is thrilled to bring players and fans this competitive and highly engaging program.”

The games that the company aims to focus on include Asphalt 9: Legends, Brawl Stars, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends or Runeterra, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and PUBG Mobile. The schedule will feature a familiar event while also having something fresh and new.

The ESL Mobile Open is an event that fans of the scene will recognize as this was the primary tournament for mobile at ESL Gaming. Now, there's a shiny new addition called the ESL Mobile Challenge, which essentially operates as a playoff or finale to the season. This is how the schedule will work.

Things kick off with the ESL Mobile Open season which will be broken up in ladders. The first ladder will start on April 12 and will wrap up on May 6. There will be a play-in round that will run from May 7-8 which will open the door for extra teams.

The second wave of the Open will tee off from May 10-June 3 with the play-in beginning on June 4 and wrapping up June 5 for the final spots. Then, this is where the sparkly new Mobile Challenge regular season will begin, running from June 15-July 7. And then, the Mobile Challenge Finals will put a bow on the season, with the first leg of it lasting from July 17-18 and then finishing up on July 22-23.