World BaseBall Stars is a mobile sports title that has released worldwide for all the baseball fans out there. The game has been developed by FourThirtyThree Inc and is available for both Android and iOS in more than 140 countries.

It features real-time PvP where players from all over the world can play against each other by simply adding their in-game accounts. It comes with a realistic gaming experience and easy mechanics where the player just needs to swipe on the screen to hit a home run.

If you are into a fast-paced sports game then you can enter the normal mode for a short match. Players who are looking for diverse batting techniques and action with dynamic pitching can head into the multiplayer mode which contains extensive options to modify their gameplay.

The stadium and the pitch look real due to the rich graphics and real-time weather condition feature of the game. Choose among various unique ballpark venues so that you don’t get bored of hitting a home run in the same venue each time.

Also, it has 62 playable characters for you to choose from and energetic soundtracks to enjoy. Curate your own strategy for each match and win successive matches to unlock 50+ player’s cards, where each one of them has its own storyline.

Experience this popular sport and judge your own precision and timing, right on your phone. Invite your friends and compete with them along with other players in local and global leagues which will eventually feature your name in the world rankings.

You can download World BaseBall Stars now from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android, where it is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.