The Children's Society charity has announced a streaming initiative to help raise money for vulnerable young people whose lives have been adversely affected by the pandemic over the last year. Many have found themselves without support, left in danger of abuse or in poverty, something TCS is hoping to help with by raising £10,000.

The campaign is called #GameItForward and looks to bring gamers together to support those less fortunate through streaming family-friendly games during the entirety of May. Anyone can take part – so long as they're over the age of 18 – regardless of if they've ever streamed in their life. TCS has even created a guide to help you get started if you're interested in taking part, including a YouTube guide to using StreamLabs OBS, which you can see below.

The Children's Society has set up a Tiltify page that will allow streamers to raise donations for the cause. You'll need to link your Tiltify account to your Twitch via the TCS Plays campaign page, which will allow any money you raise to easily find its way to the right place.

If you're interested in learning how the money raised will be spent, you can head on over to The Children's Society Plays website to find out more. Here you can also read some stories of young children who have struggled over the past year to gain some insight into the difficulties they have faced.

Finally, TCS has also outlined some ways to stay safe online for those who opt to take part in streaming their favourite family-friendly games throughout May on their website. To stay up to date with The Children's Society Plays' campaign, you can follow the charity's Twitter page for more information or join the group's Discord.