Character Customization
In the beginning, there was darkness and now there is light. But no, in the beginning of Wilderless, you were controlling a character with a preset design and style. A young kid with a warrior-like outfit while also rocking a cape as well, which allowed you to glide in the air for a period of time.
Now, you can customize our heroic-looking friend. You can change their hairstyle, skin tone, apparel, cape style, and more. One thing I've said in the past is that, customization will always make a game experience more personal which in turn, can sometimes make it more fun.
Make the character suit your style. Perhaps you want to make the character look like somebody totally new that you can call your own creation. Or, one thing that's always popular is the ability to make a character look like you (or well, at least try to, anyway). You can change up your character at any time during gameplay.
A More Robust Photo Mode
A thing that has become extremely popular in video games is photo modes. This includes many mobile games including Wilderless. When the game first released though, the Photo Mode was good, but also wasn't quite as detailed it could be.
Now, however, this mode has received several improvements. It is now a much more complete and customizable picture-taking experience. Then, after you're done, your pictures will be saved directly onto your mobile device, which is always nice.
You can change many things including the resolution, zoom, motion blur, and depth of field among other things. You can also switch to first-person if you want to take a snap of the environment that lays before your eyes. You can stay and play in the first-person mode if you wish. But the photo mode in Wilderless will likely get your creative juices flowing a little bit.
More Shape Change Options
Shape Changing in Wilderless is the ability to switch from being a human to something totally different, usually an animal. This cool feature was introduced at launch, allowing you to play as something like a hawk as you soar around the maps.
Now, you can choose from a variety of animals to transform into. You can be one of two different bears, a horse, a wolf, or even a dinosaur. You can really run wild with these options. There's nothing specific about being a different animal other than just having a unique perspective.
Certainly, being the hawk may still be the most popular. Anytime you can fly free without a care in the world, you know it's going to be a hit. But seeing the other animals running through the lovely forests and mountains can make for a pretty majestic experience at times.