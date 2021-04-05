Warner Bros. Games and Playdemic have announced an exciting partnership for their game, Golf Clash with professional golfer Bubba Watson. The collab will be bringing new content and features to the game.

Gerry Lester or “Bubba" Watson Jr. is an American professional golfer, who is a two-time winner of The Masters and other major tournaments. Starting from this month, the game will be adding a lot of new events for the players to take part in.

From today, the game will allow players to enter the tournament practise mode where they can sharpen their skills before entering any tournament. The decision to add this feature was taken due to high competition in the tournament.

Then, from the 8th of April, Bubba’s 9-Hole Cup will be open for all the interested competitors. It will be a three-round tournament where 8-10 players would take part and will be held in the game’s Southern Pines virtual golf course.

Here players have a chance to collect exclusive kits and gear used by Watson they have all be added in-game. Get a chance to grab the official Bubba Ball, from April 8th-11th. From that same date, players can buy themselves the exclusive themed Bubba Tee, Bubba Hole Explosion, Bubba Emote animated icon “UR Welcome!” and Bubba Chat Message “High Bomb!”.

Try your luck and skills in Bubba’s One-Shot Challenge which is currently running till April 11, and get a chance to win the new Bubba Ball by getting a hole-in-one.

Following this partnership news, Bubba Watson said, “It's great to be back in Golf Clash! I'm excited to have my own tournament this time around, plus a brand new Bubba Ball, Bubba Tee and a whole lot more!”

Golf Clash is now available on the App Store and Google Play. It’s a free-to-play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.