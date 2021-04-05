Frogmind Studios' Rumble Stars is all set to receive a sizeable update tomorrow that will introduce a brand new Rumbler to the game. In addition to that, they have also announced a new feature alongside the usual balance changes.

We'll start with the new Rumbler, the Heavy Rat. This will be a Core Rumbler that players will be able to unlock after reaching Lava Pit Division III. It will cost 3 energy to deploy and will be a good choice for trying to block your opponent whilst also retrieving the ball and looking to score. Heavy Rat will be available in Chests from May 3rd.

Frogmind is also introducing a new feature called Boosters. These will be powerful buffs that can be bound to certain Rumblers for a limited amount of time. They will come in four different rarities, which are Core, Pro, Superstar and Legend.

To use them, your Rumblers will need to reach a certain boost level. This is level 19 for Core, 15 for Pro, 6 for Superstar and 3 for Legends. Once the Booster effect has worn off, you can then refill it using Gold or swap it out for another variant.

There will also be a series of 1v1 and 2v2 events for players to participate in over the next while. This includes the likes of Melon Mayhem, No Goalie, Triple Energy and Showdown among others. For all the details of the events taking place and the myriad balance changes that have been made, head over to the developer's latest Reddit post.

Rumble Stars is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

