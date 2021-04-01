GAMEVIL has released Baseball Superstars 2021 for iOS and Android devices. The baseball RPG is the latest of the yearly iterations.

This version of the game comes with an all-new live PvP match system, new customisation options and major rewards which make your team the best in the galaxy. Rather than being a completely new title, the game is instead intended to be an upgrade for last year's Baseball Superstars 2020.

In Baseball Superstars 2021, you field a hand-picked team and square off against other players from across the globe. If solo play is more your style, then you can choose from a variety of single-player game modes as you train to become the best player in the galaxy.

The game provides an imaginative baseball experience set in an interstellar environment, with the latest update to the game bringing in even more fresh content to add to the experience. Some new features for this seasonal update includes an all-new live global PvP mode, which lets you challenge rivals from around the world.

To celebrate Baseball Superstars 2021’s release, there are also several in-game events to participate in, which will grant you special rewards. King Tiger’s Support rewards you with the [UR] Trainer King Tiger + King Tiger Limited Edition Costume, whereas Super Progress Support helps you earn Gold and [SR], [SSR] and [UR] Level Up Memory. Trainer Recruit Support also lets you earn up to 220 Trainer Recruits.

Each season of updates for Baseball Superstars always brings new improvements to the game, and it looks like the 2021 update is no exception to that.

You can download Baseball Superstars 2021 now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.