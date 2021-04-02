Last year, Psyonix posted a job advert that strongly suggested that a mobile version of their popular vehicular soccer game Rocket League was in the works. This was confirmed recently with the announcement of Rocket League Sideswipe. The game is in development for both iOS and Android.

If your search has brought you here, chances are you're hungry for more information on Rocket League Sideswipe, and who can blame you? Being able to play Rocket League on your phone is an exciting prospect. Whether you're looking for the latest news on Sideswipe's release date or discovering how it compares to the PC and console version, we've got all the details you need right here. Here's everything we know about Rocket League Sideswipe so far.

What is Rocket League Sideswipe and how does it compare to the PC and console version?

Maybe you are also interested in the PUBG: New State date of release and the rest of the info we have?

As you can probably decipher from the game's name, this isn't simply 'Rocket League Mobile'. Rather than porting Rocket League over to iOS and Android, Psyonix has instead chosen to completely reimagine their vehicular soccer title so that it's tailor-made for touch screen devices.

This will see players facing off in either 1v1 or 2v2 matches that will last for two minutes. During that time they'll try to score more goals than their opponent. It's the kind of bite-sized, fast-paced action we'd expect on mobile since anything longer than a couple of minutes might start to feel like a bit of a slog, particularly if you find yourself 5-0 down very quickly. The most notable difference, however, is a switch in perspective.

Whilst Rocket League takes place in a 3D arena, Rocket League Sideswipe's matches will play out from a 2D perspective. This will allow your fingers to be free to perform various jumps and overhead kicks with your cars instead of having to wrestle with an unwieldy camera to keep up with the frantic action that Rocket League is known for.

This change in perspective doesn't seem to have come at the cost of Rocket's League's essence from what we've seen so far either. As you can see in the embedded trailer above, players can still perform a plethora of different aerial tricks to stick the ball into the back of the net or pull off a stunning save to prevent their team from conceding a goal.

What is the Rocket League Sideswipe release date?

At the moment, we don't know the Rocket League Sideswipe release date beyond Psyonix stating that it will launch for iOS and Android later this year. The game recently held a limited-time Regional Alpha test on Android in Australia and New Zealand, but this how now drawn to a close. More betas are set to take place in the coming months in additional regions.

As always, the use of the word 'alpha' here is key. Games will generally move from alpha to beta testing before they are officially released worldwide. With that in mind, we shouldn't expect to hear the Rocket League Sideswipe release date until later in the year. However, the launch of a mobile game is very fluid and Sideswipe could potentially soft-launch in different regions throughout the year.

How to download and install a Rocket League Sideswipe APK?

As mentioned, Rocket League Sideswipe was briefly available in New Zealand and Australia as part of a limited-time Alpha test. In which case, you might be wondering if it's possible to find an APK of the game so you can try it before the official Sideswipe release date during the next regional beta test.

A Rocket League Sideswipe APK can currently be found over on APKPure. To download it, you'll need to get APKPure's App in the first instance so that you can extract the file before installing it. However, do remember you won't be able to play the game at the moment since the technical alpha has drawn to a close so it might be worth waiting for a more official way to enjoy the game.

Will Rocket League Sideswipe be free-to-play or premium?

Rocket League originally burst on to the gaming scene back in July 2015 and rose in popularity very quickly, largely as a result of the game being available for free as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription. After that, it became premium. Until September last year anyway, at which point Psyonix decided to switch to a free-to-play setup on every platform permanently.

As such, Rocket League Sideswipe will also adopt a free-to-play model when it releases. This is often the best way to go on mobile with multiplayer games since there are so many quality options available for free. Instead, Psyonix will look to make their money through various cosmetic in-app purchases for decals, paint jobs, boosts and car chassis.

And that's everything we know about Rocket League Sideswipe at the moment. Once we've learned the Sideswipe's release date or when the game next becomes available in different regions, we'll be sure to let you know. Alternatively, you can keep an eye on the game's official website to stay up to date.