iGP Manager a popular F1 Race management title has added a free 3D According to the developers, 3D update represents a “total visual overhaul” and replaces the traditional 2D look. This particular update is huge for lovers of race management games as iGP Manager is the one and only esports platform for race management on the market.

This free update will feature 24 brand new 3D circuits and has included new onboard, trackside and chase cameras to boost the experience and give players a whole new way to manage the teams on the track.

You can formulate new tactics while hiring potential drivers and engineers to become the year-end champion. The game is coupled with cutting edge graphics and realistic physics simulation. With the support of multiplayer and social options, you add your friends and tackle the races with them.

On top of that, compete for the leaderboards by participating in the global leagues along with other players. The leagues will be running for a limited time period. It completely fulfils every aspect of a racing scene as it was founded by former racer and esports team manager Jack Basford.

If you are not into the competitive scene then, private online races might be of interest to you. The game allows you to create private lobbies and add your friends to them. The new feature also offers real-time chat during races, group chat on leagues. Once you've added a friend you can then invite them to games and direct message them.

On the other hand, to create a perfect racing environment, the game will forecast live weathers too. The weather of the circuit location will be synchronized in real-time and the players will be able to watch the weather forecast and plan their strategies accordingly.

iGP Manager 3D is now available on App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.