Playdigious and Motion Twin have released a paid DLC for Dead Cells’ mobile version on iOS and Android devices. The DLC expands the lore of the Dead Cells universe with the new levels, monsters and weapons that are being added.

The new downloadable content is called The Bad Seed, which sees you exploring a relaxing arboretum, trudging through a toxic swamp, and taking on a boss in new content designed to expand on the early game experience. This adds variety to each new run you make with all the new possibilities to play through.

The Bad Seed DLC adds new enemies to rip to pieces too, such as the Jerkshroom and the Yeeter, and with new things to smush it’s also important to note there are new weapons arriving in the game today too. You can now trim heads with the Scythe Claw or make them dance to the tune of the Rhythm n’ Bouzouki.

There’s also a new boss included in the DLC called Mama Tick. An alternative to the Concierge, she’s a large creature with many eyes, spikes and claws protruding out from her body. You can find her in the Nest area.

The Bad Seed was originally released for PC and console versions of Dead Cells last year, but the content was delayed on mobile. The game also has another paid DLC called Fatal Falls, which launched earlier this year on PC and consoles but is yet to be announced for mobile.

To celebrate this launch, you can now buy Dead Cells for 50% off on the mobile stores. This promotion runs until 6th April.

You can download The Bad Seed DLC for Dead Cells on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store today. It costs £3.99.

