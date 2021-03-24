Free Fire has made a big announcement for the Survivors of Bermuda as The Giants’ Siege event will end on the 27th of March. The game always has a unique element of surprise with every collaboration. This very event was quite successful and has contributed a lot to the growth of the game.

While the event continues, there has been a lot of modifications and adjustments in the game. From now on, the lobby’s theme is changed by keeping an eye on the ongoing event. You can control your squad right from the lobby by entering into the Frontline Squad and AFK missions.

As Bermuda is getting invaded by those giants, join the Frontline Squad and fight them off. Fight against four stages of the boss and defeat them to grab a chance to win the Soul Reader surfboard. After progressing in the game, the difficulty increases but you can upgrade your weapons to make fighting them a bit easier.

Create or join teams and fight together to get rid of the giants. Even if you are AFK, you will be able to grab rewards such as SKS-Flaming Skull. Make a team of 4 Survivors and a total of 2 teams. Also, the bigger the team the better the rewards.

Get a chance to access the special Green and Blue specimens. Simply keep playing as Survivors in both the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes to collect the Specimens. If you’re lucky enough then you can unlock the Master of Death bundle which is a unique outfit that makes you invisible.

Also, login on 27th March and redeem exchangeable items, ready to exchange at the store. Join other Survivors and fight those evil giants and save Bermuda.

You can download Garena Free Fire now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android, where it is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

