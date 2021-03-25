In order to win the game, players must find the best possible synergies and combinations for their Clash Royale decks. There are about a hundred cards in total currently, out of which each player can only select eight of them to create their decks. Every deck has its own playstyle. Some require a more aggressive approach, while others excel in a more passive and counter-pushing the lanes gameplay.

Clash Royale by Supercell is a fast-paced high-pressure game where players face each other in a real-time strategy battle. You can download it from App Store and Google Play. There are many different modes, tournaments, ladders and even a clan feature. Three towers on each side of the map and two lanes with minions fighting each other are all there is to Clash Royale. As for the gameplay, the main goal is very simple. All you have to do is take down your opponent's towers and win the game. Seems pretty easy, right?

Well, not quite.

How many Clash Royale decks are there?

The number of possible different Clash Royale deck combinations is in the hundreds of millions, and for a new player, it can be somewhat overwhelming. In a game like this, the meta is always changing. Decks that used to be in the meta have fallen off and who knows what the new updates will bring. Even for returning players, it can be challenging to catch up with the current state of the game after some time away from it.

Below we've put together a list with some of the strongest Clash Royale decks at the moment, according to the data that we've gathered. We've tried to put together a list of decks with different playstyles, so anyone can find the one that suits their playstyle the best! Feel free to try them all out, or find the one that you enjoy playing the most and stick to it.

