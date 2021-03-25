1
Electro Bowler Giant Deck
- Ice Wizard
- Lightning
- Goblin Cage
- Tornado
- Barbarian Barrel
- Bowler
- Inferno Dragon
- Electro Giant
Average Elixir cost: 4.4
Another heavy deck as it's cost is quite high at 4.4 Elixir but also a very strong deck at the moment.
Your ideal push would be something like, Giant up top, Bowler at the back and Inferno Dragon in the middle to clear any kind of threats. Obviously this isn't something that can happen every single time, but you get the idea.
Bowler plus Tornado does a surprising amount of damage that will catch your opponents off-guard.Your go to defense is the Goblin Cage. It's a building and a unit at the same time and it can help you with a counter push.
2
Golem Double Dragon Tornado Beatdown Deck
- Electro Dragon
- Golem
- Cannon Cart
- Night Witch
- Baby Dragon
- Lumberjack
- Barbarian Barrel
- Tornado
Average Elixir cost: 4.4
Another variation of a Golem deck, this is definitely one of the strongest Golem decks in the meta and one of the best Clash Royale decks in general. As in every Golem deck, your main win condition is the Golem but in this variation you also have Cannon Cart to support your attacks. You want the Golem to lead the charge of your big pushes so it can absorb the incoming damage.
Cannon Cart is very strong currently and it will provide you with long range powerful attacks That kind of damage can be very punishing if you catch your opponent off guard.
3
Giant Graveyard Deck
- Giant
- Graveyard
- Barbarians
- Minions
- Bomber
- Fireball
- Arrows
- Archers
Average Elixir cost: 3.9
There are many variations of Giant Graveyard decks for sure. What makes this one different you may ask? Well the difference is the defensive potential of this deck compared to other decks of the same type.
Instead of Skeletons you are using Barbarians. Barbarians will demolish everything in their way if your opponent doesn't respond correctly and along with the Bomber (which is a very underrated card) you can pretty much defend against any kind of attacks and even get counter push. Your opponents will have a hard time attempting to push their lanes against that kind of defense.
4
Mega Knight Balloon Deck
- Balloon
- Arrows
- Zap
- Mega Knight
- Fisherman
- Miner
- Hunter
- Zappies
Average Elixir cost: 3.9
A rather expensive deck that came into the meta recently is the Mega Knight Balloon deck. Defend and counter push with the Balloon is the main idea.
You have some well known defensive combos such as the Hunter and the Fisherman. Fisherman will pull tanks and the Hunter will apply high dps as well as splash damage.
Be careful as this deck is somewhat limited dealing with air attacks. The Zappies and the Hunter are your only defense against those types of attack.
5
Wall Breakers Bait Deck
- The Log
- Goblin Barrel
- Wall Breakers
- Bandit
- Princess
- Skeletons
- Cannon Cart
- Hunter
Average Elixir cost: 2.9
Another variation of bait Clash Royale deck. A very fast circle deck that can counter most of the popular decks in the current meta.
You want to play aggressive and apply constant pressure with your low cost cards. Try to leave no room for your opponent to build up their own pushes. Spam Goblin Barrels and Wall Breakers at the bridge and recycle your low cost cards winning Elixir trades in the process.
Hunter, Cannon Cart, Princess and Bandit are your main defensive options..
6
Royal Hogs Fireball Bait Deck
- Barbarian Barrel
- Fireball
- Goblin Cage
- Royal Recruits
- Royal Hogs
- Electro Spirit
- Flying Machine
- Zappies
Average Elixir cost:3.9
As they say, defensive is the best offense. This philosophy applies to this Clash Royale deck perfectly. First you want to focus on building your defense then go for a push by counter attacking.
Play your hand right and you will overwhelm your opponents with the number of units this deck can provide for you. The main idea is to split your Royal Recruits by summoning them at the back so you can take advantage of their numbers. That way you force your opponent to react on one lane and once they do, you go for an aggressive push on the opposite lane with your Royal Hogs.and the remaining Royal Recruits.
With Goblin Cage you can pull enemy tanks and of course you have a high dps unit in the Brawler once your Goblin Cage dies.
Royal Recruits can defend against anything and because of their numbers, more often than not some of them will survive and join forces with your other units for a counter attack.
7
PEKKA Bridge Spam Deck
- PEKKA
- Electro Wizard
- Royal Ghost
- Bandit
- Magic Archer
- Battle Ram
- Zap
- Poison
Average Elixir cost: 3.9
You don't want to play aggressive with this deck as it's not very cheap. You have to be very patient and look for opportunities to counter attack and then push lanes.
It's a more passive play-style but make no mistake, this deck is very strong in the current meta if you play your hand right. Once you see your opponent over committing then it's the right time to start spamming your cards.
8
Lava Hound Balloon Deck
- Arrows
- Lava Hound
- Miner
- Zap
- Skeleton Dragons
- Balloon
- Inferno Dragon
- Barbarians
Average Elixir cost: 4.1
A very easy deck to play which is also very effective against most of the Clash Royale decks in the current meta. Even thought it's not a very cheap deck as it has a 4.1 Elixir cost, you want to play aggressive.
Very good defensive options that can stop any kind of attack. Arrow plus Poison is a super effective combo to use.
Try to avoid splash damage by spreading your units or by baiting your opponent's spells whenever you can.
9
Log Bait Spell Cycle Deck
- Ice Spirit
- The Log
- Goblin Gang
- Tornado
- Knight
- Princess
- Goblin Barrel
- Rocket
Average Elixir cost: 3
To put it simply, Tornado is just too powerful right now. Even the level of it doesn't matter THAT much (obviously you want it maxed if possible). Running Tornado in a log bait deck can surprise your opponents. That is at least until more people realize the power of this deck and start using it.
When you have Rocket Cycle you can Tornado them together and rocket all three of them if you want to. Just launch the Rocket first then activate Tornado.
10
Golem Prince Deck
- Bomber
- Bats
- Golem
- Prince
- Lightning
- Tornado
- Night Witch
- Skeleton Dragons
Average Elixir cost: 4.4
This is a pretty straight forward offensive Clash Royale deck. Enemy players won't be able to deal with your Bomber, Skeleton Dragons and the Night Witch all at the same time. You can bait their Firebal easily with these units.
Rely on your Bomber or Skeleton Dragons to eliminate every squishy bait card that they throw at you. Ultimately what you want to do, is to protect your Prince and along with your Golem push the lane to take down towers..
When you are running this deck you always want to punish opponents who are over committing and you want to play aggressively when you have a lead.
You can use the Clash Royale deck builder to test out our builds.