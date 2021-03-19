Being in the midst of a lockdown poses plenty of challenges for all kinds of people. When it comes to the environmentally conscious, one of the biggest is being deprived of the opportunity to help clean-up the world outside our homes. However, whilst we have to wait a little longer until we can finally go out and “do our bit”, HeliCleaner might just help scratch your conservation itch a little.

Recently launched for iOS, HeliCleaner is a fun, colourful, 3D game that lets you clean-up the game’s environment with the aid of a remote-control Heli-Carrier. To help get nature clean and sparkling again you’ll be tasked with piloting your Carrier to collect and dispose of barrels of waste.

The game features plenty of challenges, not just with collecting and sorting the toxic barrels, but also navigating past a mix of hazards and environmental nasties along the way.

We caught up with HeliCleaner’s developer to discuss its aims for the game and how it went about creating it.

What do you think your game offers that you can’t get from any other title on the App Store?

We see a lot of flight simulators and we see great ideas behind these games. Sometimes, though, we believe flight control could be smoother and easier to handle. We want that our HeliCleaner is easy to use, makes fun to fly with and demonstrates how handling of Airbornes can be.

What challenges did you face during development, and how did you overcome them?

We faced an urgent topic - keep a vital environment, saving nature and keep our small earth clean - and wanted to tell that story with a fun-to-play-game. We don’t want people to educate, but still want to keep nature clean. We know that many kids are playing with their iPhones whenever there is time to do so, so why not use this to tell them about this urgent topic on their every-day-device.

What tips or advice would you give to new players trying HeliCleaner for the first time?

Read the short task description for each level and THEN only click the OK - button :-)

Which part of the game are you personally the most proud of and why?

The third level was fun to get working. Palettes that move around while attached to the HeliCleaner, and still keep animations halfway realistic.

Do you have anything planned in terms of future updates for the game and, if so, can you give us any details of what these might include?

We are really excited to see if this game will be the same for others to play as it was for our direct neighborhood. We would love to create new levels and show how we can save this planet and have fun to play the game.

HeliCleaner is a free-to-play game currently available to download from the App Store.