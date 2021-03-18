Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is all set to expand their game which will feature brand new Champions to play. In addition, a new mode will also be introduced known as The Crucible. The devs called this expansion, March of Chaos.

If you're unfamiliar, the game is a free-to-play strategy RPG available for both iOS and Android, where the player needs to summon epic champions and create a fine strategy to battle through the Silver Tower.

The new champions that have been added include Darkoath Warqueen, Beastman Bray Shaman, and Lord of Plagues. In March of Chaos, players can use these new characters to play in-game. The newly added characters are very powerful and can guarantee easy victories if played properly with advance strategies.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is all about coming up with new tactics in order to defeat the enemies. The Crucible mode is specially meant to test the skills of the players as it has got some specialities on its owns. The mode will be open only on Fridays and Saturdays.

Interested players can log into the game only on the specified dates to enjoy it. As the level increases the game gets tougher, but the value of the rewards also increases, meaning huge returns for those willing to test their skills. The rewards will include some unique and rare items.

In addition to that, players need to keep in mind a few rules before proceeding. As mentioned, the mode will only be available on the aforementioned days. If any of your champions lose health during the clash, the remaining health will be carried over to the next levels. Remember, if your champion gets killed then you have to wait until next week to enter the mode again.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is available over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

