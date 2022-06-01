Warhammer Quest Silver Tower rings in the Skulls 2022 Event by launching Season Two, introducing lots of new content and a brand new hero

Warhammer Quest - Silver Tower will be ringing in the year’s biggest event with a brand new season of content, featuring a new Champion, a ton of new in-game content, and a UI overhaul as well! All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles was revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

Let’s go over that new Champion and all of the new content coming with him first. The Auric Runepriest is a magic-wielding, spirit-calling warrior who is so in tune with the spirit of Grimnir that they can use that power for their own bidding. Most of the time, this manifests in the ability to forge runes of power and even use the very earth they stand upon as their weapon. As a mix of a damage dealer and a priest, they’ll be doing equal amounts of slaying as healing.

As for all that beautiful new content, we’ll start with the addition of new daily quests themed after Season 2. These come alongside the addition of a brand new Weekly Crucible Trial, and new Daily Gauntlet Quests. But by far the most mind-blowing add-on is the addition of over 50, yes that’s right, 50 new weapons and boons! With all of these new daily and weekly goals alongside so much new gear, there will be plenty to chase when Season 2 drops.

Then, just as the icing on top of what sounds like a glorious cake, there will be a brand new Season 2 themed UI and some loading screens as well. But the news doesn’t stop there, as we’ve also got three major updates in the pipeline for later this year, with Multiplayer hitting this Summer, and the Cursed City Campaign dropping in October. That third update is still a mystery, but expect some details in the near future.

With all of these fresh new goals to chase and loot to collect, there’s never been a better time to get into Warhammer Quest - Silver Tower. If you’re looking to do so, you can find it for free on the App Store and Google Play as well! If, on the other hand, you’re looking to find out how other Warhammer games are celebrating the 2022 Skulls Event, you can check out the video below for more information!