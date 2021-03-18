ZA/UM has confirmed that its detective RPG Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, will be coming to Google Stadia on 30th March alongside its release on PlayStation, allowing you to play the game on mobile devices.

Disco Elysium is a role-playing game inspired by tabletop RPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons with many elements of that type of gameplay transitioning into a digital form. It has been cited by many as the best modern successor to Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment around at the moment.

Set in a fantasy realism world known as Revachol, the game puts you in the shoes of a detective who is suffering from amnesia who has been put in charge of solving a murder. All the events in the game, from the combat to simple conversations, are resolved using skill checks and dialogue trees using a system of dozens of skills which represent every aspect of the main character such as emotional intelligence or his physical strength.

Disco Elysium also includes a system called the Thought Cabinet, an area of the game that represents the main character’s ideologies and personality traits. This allows you the ability to freely express them or suppress them instead, meaning you can play the game in a variety of different social or political ways.

Disco Elysium originally launched on PC in late 2019, receiving heaps of praise, and The Final Cut also marks the game’s debut on consoles. This version of the game is expanded with new quests, areas and characters to leave an even bigger mark on the world, as well as every line in the game now being fully voiced with the inclusion of voice actors from all around the world. ZA/UM estimates a total of one million words have been recorded for this version of the game.

As Disco Elysium is a slow paced game without the need for fast reflexes, this sounds like the perfect game to bring to mobile devices via cloud streaming. The game will also have scalable text size options, so you shan’t have to worry about not being able to read all the text if your phone screen is small.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut comes to Google Stadia on 30th March alongside its release on PlayStation and PC. It'll also be coming to Switch and Xbox later this year.