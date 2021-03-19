Updated: March 17, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Leona guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Leona guide below:

Leona's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Leona, arguably one of the most powerful supports in League of Legends has finally arrived in Wild Rift! I couldn't be happier, because she is definitely going to be one of the best picks for both beginner and experienced players alike (especially more so for the experienced ones).

Leona is not a difficult champion to learn but can take some time to master. She is exceptional in most situations since she is a tank engage support. Her powerful kit has the ability to turn the tides of battle in her team's favour, and much more. With Leona in the team, her Skill 1 point and click stun can pretty much deny any engage from the opponents as well. So, if you were looking for a champion to master who can be viable in 99% of cases, she is definitely the one for you!

League of Legends: Wild Rift Leona skills

Sunlight (Passive)

Damaging spells afflict enemies with Sunlight for 1.5 seconds. When allied Champions deal damage to those targets, they consume the Sunlight to deal additional magic damage.

Shield of Daybreak (Skill 1)

Leona uses her shield to perform her next basic attack, dealing bonus magic damage and stunning the target.

Eclipse (Skill 2)

Leona raises her shield to gain Damage Reduction, Armor, and Magic Resist. When the duration first ends, if there are nearby enemies, she will deal magic damage to them and prolong the duration of the effect.

Zenith Blade (Skill 3)

Leona projects a solar image of her sword, dealing magic damage to all enemies in a line. When the image fades, the last enemy champion struck will be briefly immobilized and Leona will dash to them.

Solar Flare (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Leona calls down a beam of solar energy, dealing damage to enemies in an area. Enemies in the centre of the area are stunned, while enemies on the outside are slowed.

How to combo as Leona

This is one of the most difficult Leona combos, but it's also the one that basically leaves your opponents without any escape routes. You want to activate your Skill 2 and Skill 1 before Flashing in, so when you land upon your enemy you won't waste any time activating skills (besides, Skill 2 takes time to charge) and have your point and click stun ready.

Then, you will release your combo with Skill 3 and ultimate, and that should be enough to lock down on any champion you will go up against.

- Skill 2 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack

This combo works great if you can lock onto your target easily early on. You can pull this combo from a bush, from the fog of war, where enemies have no vision of you. You basically use your ultimate and Skill 3 to stick to your target and then finish off with Skill 1 to deem them unable to move.

- Skill 3 -> Skill 1

This is going to be the main combo you want to pull on Leona. You can do this as early as level 2 because, with her high basic defensive stats and a permanently CC'd opponent, it can guarantee you an early game lead.

- Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack

This is the basic auto-attack reset combo for Leona. You can do this as soon as an enemy places a ward, because it will kill the ward without having to use the Oracle Lens.

What's the best order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 2

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 2

Level 7: Skill 2

On Leona, you want to max out your Skill 2 first, then Skill 3, and finally your Skill 1.

Keep leveling Skill 2 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 1. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

: Exhausts the target enemy champion, reducing their movement speed by 20% and their damage dealt by 40% for 2.5 seconds.

Wild Rift Leona - The best runes

Wild Rift Leona - The best items

Boots

Ionian Locket will be your main pick since on Leona you want a lot of cooldown reduction.

Ionian Glory is a good item if you want some extra movement speed to charge at the enemies.

When it comes to runes, Leona can go for either Aftershock or Font of Life. They are both good, so pick your favorite.to check whether Leona is in meta!

