If you’ve always wanted to get involved in some form of neighborhood cleanup effort but can’t seem to find the opportunity to do so, HeliCleaner lets you do just that from the comfort of your own home. Out now on iOS, HeliCleaner invites players to care for the environment through a colourful 3D game that tasks you to deliver certain barrels to their correct platforms via a Remote-Heli-Control.

The game is presented with simple pixel art graphics that forego distractions and other fancy menus to help you focus on a singular mission - to deliver toxic barrels for proper disposal. While the task seems simple enough, there are various obstacles along the way that will make your mission more and more challenging as you progress through the levels of the game.

Because cleaning up the rivers and restoring the beauty of the landscape isn’t always as easy as it seems, you’ll have to dodge enemies and even nature itself. Hitting hills, for instance, will deter you from the task at hand, but don’t worry - your trusty Heli-Carrier recovers on its own after a few seconds of getting stalled so you can once again go your merry way. You can also toggle your Heli-Carrier camera to get a better view of the path that lies ahead.

If you want to give it a go, HeliCleaner is out now on the App Store.