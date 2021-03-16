HitchHiker is a mystery game from Versus Evil which is coming soon to Apple Arcade. The game is set along lost highways, where players are challenged with exploring the unknown and solving the puzzle related to their own backstory.

The story is about a hitchhiker who has lost his memory and therefore his intended destination. You'll have to help him regain knowledge of both. The game will feature strange and beautiful landscapes. During the journey, you will encounter many adventurous yet mysterious happenings around you.

Each and every character in-game has their own strange story to tell, some of which will leave you with difficult dilemmas. The main task of the game comes in to play when you have to decode the mystery behind every story you hear.

The game will allow you to get random clues to help you and you will be accompanied by numerous allies to aid your progress through the game. But, you can never entirely trust what's happening around you as there is always something strange happening.

Throughout the course of the game, you will encounter dozens of threats and dangers. This is where you put your analytic skills to the test. The game is all about using your mind to notice every detail and decode its meaning. The most unique part is the game changes it’s situations and adds more suspense to it when you make it up to higher levels.

With the passage of time and patience, you will unravel the mysteries and help the clueless hitchhiker arrive at his destination by helping him get back his memory.

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the release of the game on Apple Arcade. But, as always, we'll be sure to let you know when we learn more.