Square Enix has now announced the release date for its upcoming JRPG SaGa Frontier Remastered, a high-definition port of the original PlayStation title for mobile devices on Android and iOS. It will be releasing on 15th April.

This latest rendition of the classic SaGa Frontier title allows you to choose a protagonist of your liking and set out on a story which is unique to you, featuring different goals and endings for each protagonist.

#SaGaFrontier Remastered launches in just over a month on April 15th... Pre-order now so you'll be ready when it drops! PS4: https://t.co/slgdBFbfuB

Switch: https://t.co/7C4UCSoV6e

Steam: https://t.co/ffOqAGLQjC pic.twitter.com/BLV30KzENM — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 11, 2021

There are some new changes being made to SaGa Frontier to make it feel like a substantial upgrade over the original. To start with, there’s a new protagonist called Fuse. You’ll also be able to take part in dramatic battles by learning new techniques and the ability to access sequential special attacks.

SaGa Frontier Remastered brings beautifully remastered graphics to new platforms, it all being available in stunning HD resolution, and new features and events that weren’t implemented in the original version of the game on PlayStation. Fans of the original will find new stuff to enjoy here, while newcomers will also find the title is very accessible if you’re unfamiliar with it.

You can still check out the announcement trailer for SaGa Frontier Remastered which we've embedded below.

You will be able to download SaGa Frontier Remastered from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store on 15th April. It’s also coming to PlayStation 4 (and PS5 via backwards compatibility), PC on Steam, and Nintendo Switch.