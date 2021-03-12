Since the launch of Mecha Weka’s Battlecruisers RTS, the new addition of Skirmish mode is the first major update. Battlecruisers is a single-player RTS game that requires extreme tactical thinking and a predefined strategy in order to win the war.

Although, the game is only available for Tablets and not for mobile phones. In-game, players need to craft powerful warships and launch the attack and defend themselves against enemy artillery and bombers.

The new Skirmish Mode allows the player to fight against the AI cruisers. Also, the new mode offers unlimited replayability of all the 25 levels available. Paired with a new original soundtrack, the game delivers quite an adventurous scene. In addition, the devs are actively working on new levels and multiple language support which includes French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese.

As the new mode allows the player to tackle with AI cruisers, it will surely be beneficial for them to come up with new skills and tactics. The mode will allow the players to curate new strategies to fight off the enemies and safeguard themselves from potential threats.

Along with the new mode, the devs have added infinite battles with multiple difficulty modes. In this edition, players will be able to faceoff multiple random enemies and engage with them an infinite number of times. There will be four levels of difficulty and players are free to choose before going into the battlefield.

So, with this major update brace yourselves to face the post-apocalyptic world and win the battle against the remaining alive. Battlecruisers is a popular title in the RTS genre and has been featured in the Recommended Games section of the iOS App Store.

Battlecruisers: RTS for Tablets is now available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The game is free-to-play.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Battlecruisers articles!